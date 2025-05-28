Judicial Commission Submits Findings on Munambam Land Dispute
A judicial commission, led by Justice (retired) C N Ramachandran Nair, has submitted a report on the Munambam Waqf land dispute to Kerala's Chief Minister. The report suggests resolving the dispute through the acquisition of land by the government for public purposes, according to existing laws. This comes after months of protest by local residents.
- Country:
- India
A government-appointed judicial commission has submitted its report on the Munambam Waqf land dispute to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The commission, led by Justice (retired) C N Ramachandran Nair, aims to address longstanding land ownership issues in the region.
The report recommends that the Kerala government consider acquiring the disputed land for public use, in accordance with the Waqf Act, to resolve tensions in the coastal village. This suggestion follows statements from Nair indicating governmental authority to settle the conflict under existing legal frameworks.
Residents, primarily Christians in Munambam, have been protesting the Waqf Board's claims over their land, presenting their registered deeds and tax receipts as evidence. The judicial commission was established last November to clarify the ownership dynamics of the contested property.
