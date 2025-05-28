Left Menu

Operation Shield: Haryana's Civil Defence Readiness Drill Unveiled

The Haryana government will conduct a civil defence drill, Operation Shield, across all districts, simulating emergency scenarios like air raids. The exercise, guided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to test preparedness, improve coordination, and identify areas needing improvement across the civil administration, defence forces, and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:47 IST
Operation Shield: Haryana's Civil Defence Readiness Drill Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is set to test its emergency preparedness with a major civil defence exercise known as Operation Shield, scheduled for Thursday. Taking place across all 22 districts, the exercise aims to simulate scenarios such as air raids and drone attacks, amid national security concerns.

Guided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the drill is designed to evaluate existing mechanisms, enhance coordination among civil administration, defence forces, and local communities, and pinpoint areas needing improvement. A large-scale mobilisation will involve Civil Defence Wardens, NCC, NSS, NYKS, and Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Highlights include responding to aerial threats, activating sirens, and testing communication hotlines linked with the Indian Air Force. A controlled blackout is planned near key installations, excluding essential services. Sumita Misra, Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, has directed deputy commissioners to ensure rigorous execution and reporting.

