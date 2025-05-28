Devastating Blast Rocks Eastern China's Chemical Plant, Sparking Safety Concerns

Black smoke billowed ominously over a chemical plant in eastern China on Wednesday, following a catastrophic explosion that claimed at least five lives and ignited safety concerns for nearby residents. The blast at the Gaomi-based plant also left six people unaccounted for and injured 19, according to Xinhua News Agency.

With streets eerily quiet, locals inspected the wreckage to their properties, worried about potential health hazards. "This factory is too close," lamented Yu Qianming, a local farmer, citing the pervasive chemical odors during nighttime operations as particularly concerning.

Air quality tests were conducted post-blast, with results still pending, while authorities have mentioned no official cause. The plant, specializing in chemical production for pharmaceuticals and pesticides, has reignited discussions over industrial safety regulations in China, as the country supervises yet another investigation into a devastating blast.