Lecturer Sentenced to Life for Wedding Parcel Bomb Murder
Punjilal Meher, a lecturer from Odisha, was sentenced to life imprisonment for sending a parcel bomb disguised as a wedding gift, killing the groom and his grandmother in 2018. The motive was revenge against the groom's mother, the principal at Meher's college. The court dismissed it as a 'rarest of rare' case.
A lecturer in Odisha was handed a life sentence for murdering two individuals, including a groom, with a parcel bomb presented as a wedding gift. Punjilal Meher, the convict, targeted the groom due to a grudge against his mother, the principal at his college.
The court's judgment included life imprisonment under specific charges and additional terms under others, all to run concurrently. The case hinged on evidence collected by the crime branch, including letters and materials tied to Meher.
The court's decision sent a strong societal message, emphasizing justice for the victims' family, despite the prosecution's push for a 'rarest of rare' classification. The case highlighted meticulous investigative work following the gruesome 2018 crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
