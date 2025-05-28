Left Menu

Disgraced Surgeon Sentenced: France Confronts Medical Abuse

A French court sentenced retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec to 20 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting young patients, some while under anesthesia. His admission of 'despicable acts' during the trial has deeply impacted France, highlighting issues of medical abuse and justice.

Updated: 28-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:12 IST
Disgraced Surgeon Sentenced: France Confronts Medical Abuse
surgeon
  • Country:
  • France

VANNES, France, May 27 (Reuters) - In a landmark case that has reverberated across France, a retired surgeon has been sentenced to two decades in prison. Joel Le Scouarnec, whose trial exposed dark revelations of medical abuse, was accused of raping and assaulting young patients, including instances while they were under anesthesia.

The courtroom witnessed a chilling confession as Le Scouarnec admitted to the charges, describing his actions as 'despicable acts.' His conviction has become a pivotal moment in France, casting a spotlight on the responsibilities and trust inherent in the medical profession.

This high-profile case has ignited discussions about the legal and ethical standards in healthcare, urging reforms and stricter measures to prevent similar abuses of power in the future. It underscores the need for vigilance and justice in protecting patients' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

