Scandal in the Surgery: The Shocking Crimes of Joel Le Scouarnec

Retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting 299 patients over two decades. Known as France's worst pedocriminality case, the trial raised critical questions about the healthcare system's failure to prevent such abuses. Victims and campaigners demand accountability from health authorities.

In a verdict that has sent ripples throughout France, retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec has been convicted for the rape and sexual assault of 299 patients. Some of these crimes were committed while victims were under anaesthetic, marking this as one of France's most heinous pedocriminality cases.

Le Scouarnec, 74, who is already serving a previous prison sentence for rape, admitted to his crimes over a 25-year period while working in western France. His trial has exposed deep flaws within the public healthcare system, drawing heavy criticism from victims and rights campaigners.

The case sheds light on the need for accountability, as past opportunities to stop Le Scouarnec were missed despite earlier convictions for downloading child pornography. The trial comes amid a broader reckoning with sexual crimes in France, prompting a closer examination of institutional oversight.

