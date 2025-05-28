Left Menu

Liverpool Incident: Police Secure Extended Time to Question Suspect

Authorities in Liverpool have extended the detention of a 53-year-old man, suspected of causing injuries to dozens of soccer fans during a parade. Officials confirmed his continued questioning, while seven individuals remain hospitalized after the vehicle incident earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:39 IST
Liverpool Incident: Police Secure Extended Time to Question Suspect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Authorities in Liverpool have secured additional time to interrogate a 53-year-old suspect following a car incident that resulted in injuries to numerous soccer fans.

Merseyside Police announced that the investigation team received approval to extend the suspect's detention until tomorrow for further questioning.

Seven individuals remain hospitalized in stable condition after the crash occurred during a parade in Liverpool on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025