Liverpool Incident: Police Secure Extended Time to Question Suspect
Authorities in Liverpool have extended the detention of a 53-year-old man, suspected of causing injuries to dozens of soccer fans during a parade. Officials confirmed his continued questioning, while seven individuals remain hospitalized after the vehicle incident earlier this week.
Authorities in Liverpool have secured additional time to interrogate a 53-year-old suspect following a car incident that resulted in injuries to numerous soccer fans.
Merseyside Police announced that the investigation team received approval to extend the suspect's detention until tomorrow for further questioning.
Seven individuals remain hospitalized in stable condition after the crash occurred during a parade in Liverpool on Monday.
