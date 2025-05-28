Teenagers Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Rohini: A Story of Revenge and Crime

Two teenagers, identified as Purshotam and Pradeep alias Vishal, have been arrested for the murder of 22-year-old Chandan in Rohini Sector 18, police reported on Wednesday. The crime was allegedly an act of revenge for bullying.

Authorities recovered a semiautomatic pistol with two live rounds from the suspects, who reportedly gunned down Chandan on May 12 near the Sector 18 Metro Station with the help of a third accomplice, Monty, who remains at large.

Both suspects admitted their involvement during interrogation, citing Chandan's harassment and violence towards locals, including themselves, as the motive. The teenagers, from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are school dropouts with no prior criminal records.

(With inputs from agencies.)