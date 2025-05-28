Rising Tide of Allegations: Italy's Catholic Church Confronts Clerical Abuse

The Italian Catholic Church has reported a significant increase in alleged abuse cases for 2023-2024, primarily implicating priests. According to the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), there were 115 new allegations, surpassing previous years' figures. This marks a concerning rise, with victims including children and vulnerable adults.

Despite efforts to address these issues, including the establishment of listening centers across Italy, many victims remain hesitant to come forward. The CEI report suggests two-thirds of the centers had no reported cases, underscoring a lack of trust or fear of repercussions among potential complainants.

The broader Catholic Church has been grappling with paedophile priest scandals globally. The newly elected Pope Leo XIV faces the daunting task of restoring faith amid the crisis, particularly in Italy, where bishops have shown reluctance in confronting these dark chapters compared to their counterparts in other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)