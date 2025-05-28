Left Menu

Rising Tide of Allegations: Italy's Catholic Church Confronts Clerical Abuse

Italy's Catholic Church has witnessed a rise in abuse allegations, primarily involving priests, with 115 cases reported for 2023-2024. These include 21 children and 35 vulnerable adults. The report highlights reluctance among victims to seek support from church-established listening centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:30 IST
Rising Tide of Allegations: Italy's Catholic Church Confronts Clerical Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Italian Catholic Church has reported a significant increase in alleged abuse cases for 2023-2024, primarily implicating priests. According to the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), there were 115 new allegations, surpassing previous years' figures. This marks a concerning rise, with victims including children and vulnerable adults.

Despite efforts to address these issues, including the establishment of listening centers across Italy, many victims remain hesitant to come forward. The CEI report suggests two-thirds of the centers had no reported cases, underscoring a lack of trust or fear of repercussions among potential complainants.

The broader Catholic Church has been grappling with paedophile priest scandals globally. The newly elected Pope Leo XIV faces the daunting task of restoring faith amid the crisis, particularly in Italy, where bishops have shown reluctance in confronting these dark chapters compared to their counterparts in other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025