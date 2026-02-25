Pope Leo XIV's Ambitious 2026 World Tour

Pope Leo XIV is embarking on an ambitious travel itinerary for 2026, marking a significant shift in his papacy after focusing on local duties in the Vatican last year. His international visits will include Monaco, Spain, and four African nations: Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.

The former Robert Prevost, who has a history of global travel as a missionary and Augustinian superior, aims to strengthen ties with Catholic communities around the world. Leo's agenda illustrates a bridge-building mission, as seen by his upcoming visits, which include honoring the centenary of Antoni Gaudi in Spain and connecting with the legacy of St. Augustine in Algeria.

Despite his packed 2026 schedule, which includes travel outside traditional Catholic strongholds, the Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo will not visit the United States this year. Instead, he will commemorate significant religious and historical events across Europe and Africa, spotlighting global Catholicism's diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)