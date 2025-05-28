Left Menu

Assam Government Provides Aid to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims' Families

The Assam government granted financial aid to families of two Pahalgam terror attack victims, demonstrating its commitment to support all those affected by the April 22 attack. Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Ashok Singhal delivered Rs 5 lakh and condolences from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to grieving families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:58 IST
Assam Government Provides Aid to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims' Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to extend solidarity, the Assam government on Wednesday provided financial assistance to the families of two victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming its pledge to support those affected by the tragedy.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika presented an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya in Surat. Similarly, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal handed an equivalent sum to the kin of Prashant Kumar Shatapathi in Odisha's Balasore, along with condolence messages from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The gesture was part of the state's decision to provide financial support to families of all 26 individuals killed in the brutal April 22 attack in Pahlgam's Baisan Valley. The ministers expressed Assam's collective grief and reassured continued support to the victims' families in their difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025