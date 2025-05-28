Assam Government Provides Aid to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims' Families

In a move to extend solidarity, the Assam government on Wednesday provided financial assistance to the families of two victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming its pledge to support those affected by the tragedy.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika presented an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya in Surat. Similarly, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal handed an equivalent sum to the kin of Prashant Kumar Shatapathi in Odisha's Balasore, along with condolence messages from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The gesture was part of the state's decision to provide financial support to families of all 26 individuals killed in the brutal April 22 attack in Pahlgam's Baisan Valley. The ministers expressed Assam's collective grief and reassured continued support to the victims' families in their difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)