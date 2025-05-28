India Ramps Up Action Against Dark Patterns to Protect Digital Consumers

In a bold and decisive move to safeguard the rights of online consumers, Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi, who leads the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and also heads the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, convened a high-level stakeholder meeting in New Delhi to address the persistent and growing challenge of dark patterns in digital commerce.

The session brought together an extensive cross-section of stakeholders, including top executives from leading e-commerce platforms, industry associations, Voluntary Consumer Organizations (VCOs), and National Law Universities, all united by a common goal: to eliminate manipulative digital design practices that compromise user autonomy and consumer rights.

Consumer Vigilance on the Rise

Opening the meeting, Minister Joshi emphasized that today’s consumers are more informed, vigilant, and aware of their rights than ever before. “They will not tolerate deceit,” he declared. Highlighting a surge in consumer complaints on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), the Minister stressed the urgent need for platforms to proactively remove deceptive elements from their websites and apps.

He underscored that the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, developed through months of stakeholder consultations, are now a shared responsibility. The Minister issued a clear directive: major platforms must conduct internal audits regularly to detect and eliminate dark patterns, rather than wait for enforcement action by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

A Tech-Enabled Consumer Protection Ecosystem

One of the summit’s most significant highlights was the government’s unveiling of three digital tools that will empower consumers and watchdog bodies alike:

Jagriti App: Allows consumers to report dark patterns directly to the CCPA and flags potentially fraudulent websites.

Jago Grahak Jago App: Protects users by offering real-time safety scores for e-commerce links and defending against malicious platforms.

Jagriti Dashboard: An advanced analytics tool for the CCPA, compiling detailed reports on dark pattern prevalence across e-commerce platforms.

These tools, developed with the support of IIT BHU and shaped by ideas from the Dark Patterns Buster Hackathon 2023, mark a technological leap forward in consumer protection.

Secretary Khare: Dark Patterns Undermine Digital Trust

Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, laid out the moral and legal imperative of eliminating dark patterns—UI/UX designs that mislead or coerce users into unwanted choices. “These designs manipulate behavior, distort choice, and erode consumer trust,” she stated. She pointed out that such practices violate the Safety Pledge that many companies took on National Consumer Day 2024, undermining their commitment to user welfare.

She also emphasized the strength of the National Consumer Helpline as a first point of contact and a critical redressal mechanism, especially as consumer awareness continues to grow. “We are increasingly receiving direct reports from consumers identifying dark patterns themselves. The momentum is shifting,” she added.

Industry and Academia Stand United

A wide array of companies joined the dialogue, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Meta, Paytm, Apple, Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato, Ola Electric, MakeMyTrip, Ixigo, Booking.com, Snapdeal, Airbnb, Uber, and 1mg, among others. Representatives from ONDC, Tata Digital, Samsung, Adidas, PharmEasy, and Justdial also contributed to the discussions.

Key industry associations such as CAIT, FICCI, CCI, NASSCOM, PHDCCI, and the Retailers Association of India participated, alongside leading Voluntary Consumer Organizations and National Law Universities, reflecting the multistakeholder nature of the initiative.

Recognizing 13 Dark Patterns: A Global First

Shri Bharat Harbanslal Khera, Additional Secretary, highlighted the evolution of India’s Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020, and noted the 2023 Guidelines as a landmark achievement. He emphasized that 13 distinct dark patterns—including false urgency, disguised ads, subscription traps, bait-and-switch tactics, and others—have been clearly defined and prohibited under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Joint Secretary Anupam Mishra provided a detailed presentation on these patterns, showing how they manipulate user behavior, coerce purchases, compromise data privacy, and worsen digital dependency. His presentation also included comparative international perspectives and enforcement milestones, reaffirming India’s global leadership in recognizing and regulating dark patterns.

Commitment to Responsible Innovation

The high-level meeting concluded with a unified call to action: platforms must integrate the guidelines into their internal governance frameworks and build user-centric, ethical digital interfaces. The government reiterated its openness to support companies in aligning with the new standards, emphasizing that the goal is not to restrict innovation, but to encourage responsible innovation.

Minister Joshi reminded participants, “This is not just about compliance. This is about trust. The trust of over a billion consumers, whose rights and safety must be the cornerstone of our digital economy.”

With its proactive stance, robust regulatory tools, and deep industry collaboration, India has set a new global benchmark in digital consumer protection, cementing its reputation as a leader in safeguarding online rights and ethical commerce.