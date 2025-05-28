Left Menu

International Drug Syndicate Kingpin Arrested: The Downfall of Naveen Chichkar

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Navi Mumbai's Naveen Chichkar, suspected leader of a vast drug syndicate, after his deportation from Malaysia. Chichkar's cartel allegedly sold drugs worth Rs 1,128 crore in India. The arrest follows international efforts and reveals deep connections in trafficking operations between the USA and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has apprehended Naveen Chichkar, a major player in an international drug syndicate, following his deportation from Malaysia to India. Officials announced the arrest on Wednesday, highlighting Chichkar's role in distributing drugs worth Rs 1,128 crore throughout India.

Chichkar's syndicate, which reportedly operated globally, sourced drugs from the USA to be distributed in India via complex networks. His arrest came after the seizure of cocaine disguised within a projector bound for Australia. The subsequent investigation uncovered further drug caches and revealed a well-structured smuggling operation.

Chichkar, who studied criminal psychology in London, was tracked down in Malaysia after a red-corner notice issued by the NCB. The operation underscores the international collaboration between agencies to dismantle the syndicate, which also involved local Clearing House Agents and hawala operators.

