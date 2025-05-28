Operation Shield: Strengthening Civil Defence in Western India

The government has announced a civil defence exercise named 'Operation Shield' in response to potential threats along the western border. Scheduled for Thursday, the drill will encompass states and Union territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat. This initiative aims to streamline resistance to air raids and missile attacks.

The Directorate General of Fire Service and Home Guards will oversee the exercise, calling upon local administrations and stakeholders to participate actively. Youth volunteer organizations, including NCC and Bharat Scouts & Guides, will man services, aiding civil administration during the mock drills.

Past events, such as the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, prompted India to conduct Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps. Identifying critical gaps in defence measures, the first operation led to strategic improvements, paving the way for a comprehensive 'Operation Shield' on May 29 across all affected districts.