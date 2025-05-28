R&D Reform in Focus at High-Level Meet Led by UP Governor, NITI Aayog

In a significant stride toward rejuvenating India's research and innovation ecosystem, a Two-Day Consultative Meeting was convened at Raj Bhawan, Lucknow, on May 27–28, 2025. The landmark gathering was jointly chaired by Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, and brought together more than 50 top-level representatives from universities, premier research laboratories, and central scientific institutions.

The central theme of the consultation was to deliberate on “Strengthening India’s R&D Ecosystem”—a long-standing challenge that continues to influence the country’s global scientific competitiveness. Participants included Vice Chancellors, Directors of key government R&D labs, and Heads of major research institutions under the various scientific ministries and departments of the Government of India.

A Confluence of Thought Leaders and Policymakers

The event featured an impressive panel of thought leaders and policymakers:

Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh

Dr. V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR

Dr. Sudhir M. Bobde, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor

Prof. Vinod Kumar Singh, President, The National Academy of Sciences, India

Prof. Vivek Kumar Singh, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog

Their participation reinforced the national significance of the event and the growing consensus on the urgent need for systemic reform within India’s R&D apparatus.

Shared Vision: From Collaboration to Action

In her inaugural address, Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the transformative power of collaborative governance, calling for synergistic ties between academia, research institutions, industry, and government. She emphasized that unlocking India's full potential in science and technology will require sustained partnerships, streamlined policy frameworks, and greater institutional autonomy.

Dr. V.K. Saraswat echoed these sentiments, stating that NITI Aayog is committed to driving structural reform through policy recommendations that address the practical roadblocks stifling innovation. He affirmed that the ongoing "Ease of Doing R&D" initiative is designed to make India a more attractive destination for scientific talent and investment.

Major Bottlenecks Identified

The consultative sessions sparked intense and constructive dialogue on the key impediments plaguing India’s R&D landscape. Several recurring challenges were identified by the participating institutions:

Over-bureaucratized funding and approval processes

Delays in disbursement of research grants

Cumbersome procurement procedures, especially for high-end scientific instruments

Low national investment in R&D, currently below 1% of GDP

Ineffective integration of private sector in the R&D ecosystem

Regulatory delays, particularly in ethics clearances and compliance

Persistent brain drain, driven by more attractive research opportunities abroad

The discussions also focused on the lack of interdisciplinary platforms, limited translational research, and the need to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial application.

NITI Aayog’s “Ease of Doing R&D” Roadmap

Prof. Vivek Kumar Singh, Senior Adviser to NITI Aayog, presented the vision and ongoing work under the “Ease of Doing R&D” initiative, which seeks to overhaul the current R&D framework through:

Simplification of approval protocols

Automated and timely release of funds

Digitization of procurement and project tracking

Creation of unified research clearances for multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional projects

Policies that incentivize public-private partnerships

Introduction of performance-based evaluations and greater accountability

These measures are aimed at reducing red tape, boosting morale among researchers, and encouraging young scientists to remain and innovate in India.

Toward Actionable Outcomes

One of the meeting’s key takeaways was a shared sense of urgency—a consensus that reforms must shift from rhetoric to timely, actionable strategies. The event concluded with the decision to compile detailed recommendations emerging from the deliberations. These will be shared with relevant ministries and regulatory bodies for implementation and systemic correction.

The insights from the consultation will also contribute to the policy advisories being developed by NITI Aayog for the upcoming national R&D roadmap and innovation policy reforms, expected to be unveiled later in the year.

Building the Future of Scientific India

This meeting stands out as an exemplary exercise in cooperative federalism and scientific planning, where state leadership, central planning, and grassroots institutional insights converged to tackle complex national challenges. With India aspiring to become a global hub of innovation, the outcomes of this consultation could prove to be game-changing for the future of scientific research in the country.

As Smt. Anandiben Patel concluded in her address, “Only when we empower our researchers, streamline our systems, and value innovation over inertia, can India truly claim its rightful place among the global leaders in science and technology.”