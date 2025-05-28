Emfuleni Sees Major Gains in Water, Sanitation With R7.6Bn Intervention

Emfuleni Local Municipality, long troubled by severe water and sanitation challenges, is finally witnessing a significant turnaround, thanks to a multi-billion-rand intervention spearheaded by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). A comprehensive effort involving Rand Water, Gauteng Provincial Government, and Emfuleni Municipality is breathing new life into the municipality’s failing water infrastructure and delivering relief to residents who have endured years of persistent sewage pollution and service breakdowns.

Years of Crisis Spur Bold Government Action

The Vaal River System and surrounding Emfuleni communities have, for years, suffered the consequences of severe sewer blockages, collapsing infrastructure, and uncontrolled sewage spillages, affecting public health, the environment, and basic dignity. Earlier interventions by the Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT) and even the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) failed to yield lasting solutions.

In 2021, the Department of Water and Sanitation invoked Section 63 of the Water Services Act, effectively taking control of the failing services and appointing Rand Water as the implementing agent to oversee and execute long-term remedial works.

Achievements So Far: Tangible Progress on the Ground

Since the intervention, the DWS reports notable improvements:

50 collapsed sewer lines have been replaced

Four key pump stations have been refurbished and are now fully functional

Two major sewer pipelines—connecting Rothdene Pump Station to Meyerton WWTW and Pump Station 8 to Pump Station 2—have been successfully replaced

A third major rising main sewer line to Leeukuil WWTW is 90% complete

These efforts have already resulted in a marked reduction in sewage spillages into communities across Emfuleni, improving not only public hygiene but also effluent quality into the Vaal River, a crucial source of water for Gauteng.

Upgrading Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTWs): The Next Frontier

While progress has been substantial, overloading of existing WWTWs remains a critical barrier to full restoration of services. These facilities, originally designed for a smaller population, have struggled under the weight of rapid urban growth and years of neglect.

To tackle this, the DWS and Rand Water are pursuing a R7.6 billion capital works programme over seven years to upgrade and expand four major WWTWs:

Sebokeng WWTW: Capacity increased by 50 ML/day, now processing 150 ML/day

Designs for an additional 50 ML/day expansion are complete Rietspruit WWTW: Current capacity: 36 ML/day

Set to be upgraded by an additional 50 ML/day

Contractor is on-site, and work is imminent Leeukuil WWTW: Current capacity: 36 ML/day

Will be upgraded by 15 ML/day

Designs completed, work expected to begin soon Meyerton WWTW: Current capacity: 10 ML/day

Planned expansion to 25 ML/day underway

Institutional Reform: A Special Purpose Vehicle in the Works

To sustain and professionalize these reforms, the department is leading efforts to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will operate as a dedicated Water Services Provider (WSP) within Emfuleni. The SPV will assume full accountability for managing water and sanitation services, ensuring technical capacity, financial oversight, and operational efficiency.

Consultations are ongoing between the department, Emfuleni Municipality, Rand Water, and National Treasury to secure necessary approvals under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

Skills, Tools, and Community Engagement

Beyond infrastructure, Rand Water has also provided vital operational tools, including maintenance vehicles and technical training for local personnel. These capacity-building efforts are aimed at enabling the municipality to independently sustain the improvements once the capital projects are completed.

Community engagement has played a key role. Through the Political Steering Committee, residents, civic leaders, and private stakeholders have been working collaboratively to safeguard infrastructure, report service issues, and reduce non-revenue water losses.

Challenges Ahead: Vandalism and Non-Revenue Water

Despite the successes, the DWS remains concerned about vandalism, theft of infrastructure, and the widespread issue of non-revenue water—water that is lost due to leaks, illegal connections, and unbilled usage. These challenges threaten to derail the momentum unless swiftly addressed.

The department has called for focused law enforcement, community vigilance, and public-private partnerships to protect infrastructure and preserve the gains made.

A Transformative Path Forward

As the Department of Water and Sanitation reflects on the achievements in Emfuleni, it acknowledges that the journey is far from over. But it is confident that the model of strong intergovernmental collaboration, community involvement, and long-term infrastructure planning is setting a new standard for how struggling municipalities across South Africa can recover and thrive.

“We can boldly state, without fear of contradiction, that due to the Minister’s decisive intervention, incidents of sewage spillages in Emfuleni have been drastically reduced,” said the department.

The DWS reaffirmed its commitment to continue funding and supporting Rand Water until the full scope of upgrades is completed, helping Emfuleni turn the page on its water and sanitation crisis and build a resilient, sustainable future for its residents.