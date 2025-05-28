Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Bail for Ali Khan Mahmudabad in Controversial Social Media Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the interim bail conditions for Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, linked to contentious social media posts about Operation Sindoor. The court barred him from expressing opinions related to the issues at the case's core while the investigation proceeds.

The Supreme Court reaffirmed its interim bail order for Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor from Ashoka University, on Wednesday. The court maintained restrictions on Mahmudabad, accused of controversial social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor, prohibiting him from online statements about the case.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta specified that the SIT investigation should focus solely on the two FIRs connected to Mahmudabad. The court assured continued interim protection for the professor, with further hearing scheduled for July 16.

The bench also instructed Haryana police to limit the scope of their investigation and stressed it should adhere strictly to the case's primary matters, declining to adjust the professor's bail terms for now. There is widespread condemnation of Mahmudabad's arrest by political entities and academics alike.

