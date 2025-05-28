Tragic Tale of Love: Pharmacy Student Murdered in Broad Daylight

A Bachelor of Pharmacy student was brutally stabbed to death in Jaunpur on Wednesday, allegedly by the father of his romantic partner, according to local authorities.

The police confirmed that the suspect was arrested shortly after the tragic incident occurred near Samadhganj Bazaar. The victim, Anuj Yadav, was en route to an exam when he was attacked.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh reported that Anuj Yadav was ambushed by Manoj Yadav, the father of the girl he was dating. The attack, a gruesome expression of fury over the young relationship, took place on the Jaunpur-Rae Bareli highway. The suspect has confessed to the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)