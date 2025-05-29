High Court Rules on Eviction Rights Under Senior Citizens Act
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court decided that tribunals and district magistrates can't evict individuals from a senior citizen's property under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. Exceptions include cases where a gift deed is involved, and the recipient fails to fulfill their care obligations.
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has delivered a pivotal ruling regarding the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. The court declared that tribunals and district magistrates lack the authority to evict individuals from a senior citizen's property under this legislation.
However, the court highlighted an exception whereby eviction might be justifiable. If senior citizens have executed a gift deed or made similar arrangements based on an assurance of care, and that assurance is not fulfilled, eviction may be considered.
This significant ruling emerged from a case involving Onkar Nath Gaur and has addressed conflicting interpretations of the law. The bench also recognized the 'Savera Scheme,' which allows senior citizens to register for assistance via a helpline.