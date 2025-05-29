High Court Rules on Eviction Rights Under Senior Citizens Act

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has delivered a pivotal ruling regarding the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. The court declared that tribunals and district magistrates lack the authority to evict individuals from a senior citizen's property under this legislation.

However, the court highlighted an exception whereby eviction might be justifiable. If senior citizens have executed a gift deed or made similar arrangements based on an assurance of care, and that assurance is not fulfilled, eviction may be considered.

This significant ruling emerged from a case involving Onkar Nath Gaur and has addressed conflicting interpretations of the law. The bench also recognized the 'Savera Scheme,' which allows senior citizens to register for assistance via a helpline.