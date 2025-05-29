Legal Tussle: Judge Challenges Deportation of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

A U.S. judge questioned the constitutionality of the Trump administration's effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist, on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, indicated further legal proceedings are anticipated.

Khalil was detained on March 8 following the revocation of his green card, a decision made under a seldom-used U.S. immigration law provision. This provision allows the U.S. secretary of state to seek the deportation of non-citizens deemed adverse to U.S. foreign policy interests.

Judge Farbiarz stated that Khalil is likely to succeed in his claim that the application of this provision in his case is unconstitutional. Khalil remains in immigration detention in Louisiana as the court considers further action.

