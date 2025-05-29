Left Menu

Legal Tussle: Judge Challenges Deportation of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

A U.S. judge suggests the Trump administration's attempt to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist, may be unconstitutional. The student's green card was revoked under a rare immigration law. Further judicial actions are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 02:15 IST
Legal Tussle: Judge Challenges Deportation of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

A U.S. judge questioned the constitutionality of the Trump administration's effort to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist, on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, indicated further legal proceedings are anticipated.

Khalil was detained on March 8 following the revocation of his green card, a decision made under a seldom-used U.S. immigration law provision. This provision allows the U.S. secretary of state to seek the deportation of non-citizens deemed adverse to U.S. foreign policy interests.

Judge Farbiarz stated that Khalil is likely to succeed in his claim that the application of this provision in his case is unconstitutional. Khalil remains in immigration detention in Louisiana as the court considers further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025