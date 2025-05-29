New Diplomatic Talks on the Horizon: Russia Seeks Peace with Ukraine

In a diplomatic push to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday communicated with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the development of 'concrete proposals' for upcoming direct negotiations.

The Russian foreign ministry announced that these efforts follow recent agreements reached between the Russian and U.S. presidents. Plans are underway for the next round of talks to be held in Istanbul on June 2, a step towards achieving a lasting peace settlement.

Additionally, Lavrov engaged with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as both exchanged views on the peace process. Further details on these diplomatic initiatives remain undisclosed.