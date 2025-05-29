Teen Carpenter Detained for Fatal Dispute in Thane

A tragic incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district where police have detained a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a man after a disagreement over domestic tasks.

The altercation took place at a house in Bhiwandi's Mankoli area, where both the juvenile and the deceased, identified as 22-year-old Kaisar Azgar Ali, were working as carpenters.

The situation spiraled when the teenager allegedly used a ply cutter to inflict fatal injuries on the man, prompting police to charge him with murder. The accused is currently housed in a remand home.

(With inputs from agencies.)