Teen Carpenter Detained for Fatal Dispute in Thane

A 15-year-old carpenter has been detained in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing a 22-year-old man following a dispute over household chores. The incident occurred in Bhiwandi town, leading to the young man's death after being attacked with a ply cutter. The boy is now held in a remand home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district where police have detained a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a man after a disagreement over domestic tasks.

The altercation took place at a house in Bhiwandi's Mankoli area, where both the juvenile and the deceased, identified as 22-year-old Kaisar Azgar Ali, were working as carpenters.

The situation spiraled when the teenager allegedly used a ply cutter to inflict fatal injuries on the man, prompting police to charge him with murder. The accused is currently housed in a remand home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

