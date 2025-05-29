Left Menu

State Employee Detained Over Espionage Allegations

A government employee in Rajasthan, identified as Shakur Khan, was detained on charges of espionage for Pakistan. Intelligence detected suspicious activities linked to Khan, including phone numbers from Pakistan on his device, leading to his subsequent interrogation in Jaipur by central agencies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a government employee from Rajasthan, Shakur Khan, faced detention under accusations of espionage for Pakistan. The incident unfolded on Wednesday night as intelligence teams acted on critical security inputs.

Khan, associated with the district employment office, was found with phone numbers related to Pakistan on his device, intensifying the suspicions surrounding him. Authorities had placed him under surveillance before moving to detain him.

Following his detention in Jaisalmer, intensive joint interrogations took place, with plans for additional investigations in Jaipur under the oversight of central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

