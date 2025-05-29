State Employee Detained Over Espionage Allegations

In a significant development, a government employee from Rajasthan, Shakur Khan, faced detention under accusations of espionage for Pakistan. The incident unfolded on Wednesday night as intelligence teams acted on critical security inputs.

Khan, associated with the district employment office, was found with phone numbers related to Pakistan on his device, intensifying the suspicions surrounding him. Authorities had placed him under surveillance before moving to detain him.

Following his detention in Jaisalmer, intensive joint interrogations took place, with plans for additional investigations in Jaipur under the oversight of central agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)