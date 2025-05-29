Marcos Jr. Seeks Fresh Start: Calls for Resignations

In a bold move to revitalize his leadership, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has requested the heads of government-owned companies to offer their resignations as a gesture of courtesy, his office disclosed on Thursday.

This decision comes on the heels of a similar appeal to department secretaries, urging them to relinquish their posts in order to inject new energy into his governance.

The initiative signifies Marcos Jr.'s strategy to strengthen and refresh his administration as he embarks on the second half of his presidential term, according to analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)