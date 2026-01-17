Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Rocco Commisso

Rocco Commisso, owner of Fiorentina and Mediacom chairman, has died at 76. Known for his contributions to soccer and cable television, Commisso was a vocal critic of Italian bureaucracy. His legacy extends to the New York Cosmos and Columbia University, where the soccer stadium bears his name.

Updated: 17-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rocco Commisso, a prominent figure in the world of soccer and telecommunications, has passed away at the age of 76. The owner of Italian soccer club Fiorentina and chairman of Mediacom Communications left an indelible mark in both industries.

Fiorentina announced his death on Saturday, highlighting his devotion to the club since purchasing it in 2019. Commisso was renowned for his outspoken criticisms of Italy's bureaucratic hurdles, especially concerning infrastructure improvements.

Born in Calabria, Commisso immigrated to the United States at 12. Beyond Fiorentina, his influence was felt in his ownership of the New York Cosmos and his philanthropic contributions to Columbia University, where the soccer stadium is named in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

