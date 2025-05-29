He Ara Whakahihiko: Govt Launches Strategic Fund to Back Māori-Led Research

In a major move to reshape New Zealand’s science and innovation landscape, the Government has announced He Ara Whakahihiko, a bold new funding initiative that consolidates and amplifies support for Māori-led research and innovation. The announcement was made jointly by Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka, who emphasized the fund’s potential to both elevate Māori economic success and contribute to national prosperity.

Set to open for proposals on 20 August 2025, He Ara Whakahihiko is a streamlined investment vehicle aimed at empowering Māori researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to bring their ideas to life. By combining previously fragmented funding streams, the initiative is positioned to deliver more impactful, commercially viable outcomes.

“This Government is committed to backing Māori participation in science and innovation, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it strengthens New Zealand’s overall economic performance,” said Dr Reti.

Consolidating for Impact: A Smarter Funding Model

He Ara Whakahihiko merges two separate funding channels into a unified, focused model designed to overcome the structural barriers that have historically hindered Māori engagement in science and technology sectors. This consolidation reflects the Government’s broader goal to reform and modernize New Zealand’s science and innovation system by clarifying investment priorities and maximizing the return on public funds.

Dr Reti stated the fund is a cornerstone of the most significant transformation of the innovation ecosystem in decades, and part of a wider push for a tech-driven, outcome-focused economy.

“We’re laying the foundations for a more prosperous, tech-driven New Zealand,” he said.

Two Pathways to Innovation Success

The fund introduces two core investment streams, each designed to support Māori innovation across different phases of development:

Ara Whaihua – Impact Pathways for Research This stream is focused on commercialisation and near-term implementation. It provides backing for 12-month projects led by Māori-facing organisations aiming to translate science-based ideas into real-world products, services, or processes that generate economic value. Rangapū Rangahau – Research Partnerships This stream funds two-year collaborative projects designed to build long-lasting partnerships between Māori-led entities and mainstream innovation institutions. These initiatives are expected to strengthen research capacity, promote knowledge exchange, and foster inclusive innovation.

Together, these pathways reflect a deliberate shift from ad hoc support to a systematic, high-impact model focused on delivery and scalability.

Health Research and Inclusive Prosperity

In addition to these main funding tracks, approximately $2 million will be administered by the Health Research Council, with an emphasis on supporting health-focused Māori research. These investments aim to translate research into products or services that directly benefit both the health system and the wider economy.

“We’re focused on outcomes. That means getting innovation off the whiteboard and into the world—creating jobs, lifting productivity, and enhancing wellbeing for Māori and all New Zealanders,” said Minister Potaka.

Driving the Māori Economy and National Growth

The fund aligns with the Government’s Tōnui Māori (Going for Growth with Māori) strategy, which promotes economic self-determination through enterprise and innovation. Minister Potaka underscored that unlocking the economic potential of the Māori economy is essential for future-proofing New Zealand’s productivity.

“If the Māori economy is to continue its positive trajectory, we need to actively support innovation and science today to create tomorrow’s commercial products and technologies,” he said.

He Ara Whakahihiko serves as both a cultural and economic investment, affirming the role of tikanga Māori and indigenous knowledge systems within the national innovation narrative. It is also a clear demonstration of the Government’s belief that Māori-led solutions can and should be central to solving the country’s biggest challenges—from healthcare and climate resilience to digital transformation.

A Future-Focused Commitment

The Ministers emphasized that He Ara Whakahihiko is about accelerating real-world results—not just academic output. The fund represents a modern, agile approach to public investment, rooted in partnership, equity, and long-term economic value.

“This smarter, sharper fund supports our Government’s economic growth agenda… helping Māori innovators take good ideas to market and build high-value enterprises,” Potaka said.

Looking Ahead

The launch of He Ara Whakahihiko is expected to create a more inclusive and dynamic innovation ecosystem, one where Māori knowledge, creativity, and leadership are recognized as critical assets in the pursuit of national progress.

With applications opening in August, Māori researchers, iwi enterprises, and Māori-led organisations are being encouraged to prepare proposals that could shape the next generation of Māori science and innovation leadership.