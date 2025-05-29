China-U.S. Dialogue Continues Amid Export Control Concerns

China and the United States have sustained active communication through multilateral and bilateral channels since their meeting in Geneva earlier this month, the Chinese commerce ministry announced. This ongoing dialogue aims to address several pressing bilateral concerns.

China has directed its recent efforts towards what it describes as the U.S.'s abusive export control practices in the semiconductor industry. These concerns have been a significant point of discussion in negotiations with its American counterparts, as per a statement by the ministry's spokesperson during a routine press briefing.

The discussions are part of a broader effort to ease tensions and foster understanding between the two global powers, with both nations recognizing the importance of continued dialogue on these critical trade issues.