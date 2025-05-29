Remembering a Legacy: Chaudhary Charan Singh, The Messiah of Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, emphasizing his substantial impact on land reforms and rural development.

Adityanath lauded Singh's leadership, particularly in implementing the land ceiling law and advocating for farmers' welfare, initiatives that continue to resonate today.

In a social media tribute, Adityanath reiterated Singh's commitment to advancing rural prosperity and affirmed the current government's dedication to perpetuating his vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)