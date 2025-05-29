Left Menu

Remembering a Legacy: Chaudhary Charan Singh, The Messiah of Farmers

On his death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh, highlighting his pivotal contributions to land reforms, rural development, and farmers' welfare. Singh's enduring legacy as a leader dedicated to rural empowerment continues to inspire contemporary governance efforts in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:00 IST
Chaudhary Charan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, emphasizing his substantial impact on land reforms and rural development.

Adityanath lauded Singh's leadership, particularly in implementing the land ceiling law and advocating for farmers' welfare, initiatives that continue to resonate today.

In a social media tribute, Adityanath reiterated Singh's commitment to advancing rural prosperity and affirmed the current government's dedication to perpetuating his vision.

