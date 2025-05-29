Shigeru Ishiba and Trump to Discuss Tariff Negotiations

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss tariff issues between the two nations, according to a report by broadcaster FNN citing multiple sources on Thursday.

The upcoming discussion marks the second conversation between Ishiba and Trump this month, following a call on May 23. The dialogue is expected to cover a range of views regarding tariffs.

This renewed communication coincides with a fourth round of tariff negotiations set to commence between Japan and the United States, highlighting the ongoing economic dialogue between the two powerful nations.