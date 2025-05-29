Shigeru Ishiba and Trump to Discuss Tariff Negotiations
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding tariff issues. This will be their second phone call this month, with the dialogue coinciding with a fourth round of tariff negotiations scheduled between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss tariff issues between the two nations, according to a report by broadcaster FNN citing multiple sources on Thursday.
The upcoming discussion marks the second conversation between Ishiba and Trump this month, following a call on May 23. The dialogue is expected to cover a range of views regarding tariffs.
This renewed communication coincides with a fourth round of tariff negotiations set to commence between Japan and the United States, highlighting the ongoing economic dialogue between the two powerful nations.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore Navigates Tariff Negotiations for Pharmaceutical Exports
Trump-Putin Phone Call to Address Ukraine Crisis Amidst Ongoing Peace Efforts
EU Considers Extending Duty-Free Lobster Deal Amidst Tariff Negotiations
India-US Set to Secure Interim Trade Deal Amid Tariff Negotiations
GM Halts Vehicle Exports to China Amid Tariff Negotiations