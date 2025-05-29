Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba and Trump to Discuss Tariff Negotiations

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding tariff issues. This will be their second phone call this month, with the dialogue coinciding with a fourth round of tariff negotiations scheduled between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:39 IST
Shigeru Ishiba and Trump to Discuss Tariff Negotiations
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss tariff issues between the two nations, according to a report by broadcaster FNN citing multiple sources on Thursday.

The upcoming discussion marks the second conversation between Ishiba and Trump this month, following a call on May 23. The dialogue is expected to cover a range of views regarding tariffs.

This renewed communication coincides with a fourth round of tariff negotiations set to commence between Japan and the United States, highlighting the ongoing economic dialogue between the two powerful nations.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025