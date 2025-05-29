Tragic Tale: Engineer's Downfall Leads to Shocking Murders

In a shocking incident in West Bengal, Humayun Kabir, a former engineer, is accused of murdering his parents in Purba Bardhaman district before launching a violent attack on an orphanage in North 24 Parganas.

Kabir, who reportedly stabbed four individuals at the Sharif Orphanage, was apprehended shortly after the attack. Following his arrest, an enraged mob attacked the Bongaon police station, demanding retribution.

Suffering from mental distress after a job loss and divorce, Kabir's motives for these crimes remain under investigation. Authorities suggest a link between these personal struggles and the violent acts. Additional arrests have been made as police continue their inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)