Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Engineer's Downfall Leads to Shocking Murders

In West Bengal, Humayun Kabir allegedly murdered his parents and later attacked an orphanage, injuring four. His arrest led to mob violence at a police station. Kabir, a former engineer, is suspected of suffering from mental health issues following personal crises. Investigations continue to determine his motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:42 IST
Tragic Tale: Engineer's Downfall Leads to Shocking Murders
Kabir
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in West Bengal, Humayun Kabir, a former engineer, is accused of murdering his parents in Purba Bardhaman district before launching a violent attack on an orphanage in North 24 Parganas.

Kabir, who reportedly stabbed four individuals at the Sharif Orphanage, was apprehended shortly after the attack. Following his arrest, an enraged mob attacked the Bongaon police station, demanding retribution.

Suffering from mental distress after a job loss and divorce, Kabir's motives for these crimes remain under investigation. Authorities suggest a link between these personal struggles and the violent acts. Additional arrests have been made as police continue their inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025