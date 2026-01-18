Left Menu

Heroic Delivery Agent Braves Pit to Save Trapped Engineer

Moninder, a delivery agent, attempted a daring rescue of a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida. Despite initial reluctance by rescue workers, Moninder entered the pit but was ultimately too late to save the young man, leading to public demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heroic attempt was made by a delivery agent, Moninder, to save a 27-year-old software engineer whose car plunged into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida. The incident occurred around 1.45 am on Saturday, and Moninder was present at the scene.

Despite cold temperatures and poor visibility, Moninder claimed rescue workers were initially hesitant to enter the water, prompting him to jump in himself with a rope tied around his waist. Sadly, the effort was not enough to save the engineer, who had stood atop his car signaling for help.

The police have denied negligence, stating they deployed a crane, ladder, and searchlights in the rescue operation. Nevertheless, Mehta's father is calling for accountability, reflecting public concern over site safety and emergency response protocols in such scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

