Inaugural Manufacturing Awards Honour Kiwi Innovators, Apprentices and Leaders

New Zealand’s manufacturing industry—often considered the backbone of the economy—was in the spotlight this week as the country hosted its inaugural Minister for Manufacturing Awards. The event celebrated the exceptional people and companies driving productivity, innovation, and job creation in a sector that contributes over 8.4 percent to New Zealand’s GDP and sustains more than 250,000 jobs nationwide.

Held at SouthMACH—Christchurch’s premier manufacturing and technology industry showcase—the awards ceremony marked a new chapter in Government recognition of a vital sector. The event was hosted by Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Chris Penk, in partnership with Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa, a key industry development initiative.

Manufacturing: A Pillar of New Zealand's Economy

Minister Penk opened the evening by affirming the indispensable role manufacturing plays in building a resilient and competitive economy. “Manufacturing fuels the economy by contributing over 8.4 percent to New Zealand’s GDP, generating more than 250,000 jobs and reinforcing our position as a global competitor,” he said.

He noted that the awards aim not only to celebrate success but also to inspire future generations of Kiwi innovators, designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

“The 2025 Minister for Manufacturing Awards celebrated the prosperity this industry drives and, most importantly, the outstanding people behind it,” said Minister Penk.

A Showcase of Innovation and Excellence

The awards recognised excellence across four key categories, each highlighting a unique facet of the sector—from emerging talent to enterprise-scale innovation. The winners represent a broad spectrum of industry excellence:

1. Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year (Supported by Enztec)

Winner: Michael Vitale – Pacific Steel

Michael Vitale stood out for his rapid progression in a Mechanical Engineering apprenticeship through Competenz. His ability to complete theoretical components ahead of schedule, combined with a strong focus on health and safety, exemplifies future-ready talent. Vitale’s performance has had a ripple effect at Pacific Steel, encouraging the company to open apprenticeship pathways to broader segments of its workforce.

2. Excellence in Manufacturing Leadership (Supported by Lawson Williams Consulting)

Winner: Nathan Hay – Argus ManuTech

Nathan Hay has led transformative changes at Argus ManuTech by championing technology adoption, growing the team, and upskilling employees. His collaborative approach has yielded innovative partnerships, including a med-tech initiative with MARS Bioimaging, which underlines the social and environmental potential of progressive manufacturing.

3. Excellence in Process Innovation (Supported by Swell Group)

Winner: Breadcraft Wairarapa Ltd

A Masterton-based fourth-generation bakery, Breadcraft Wairarapa continues to innovate through its acclaimed brand Rebel Bakehouse, blending traditional baking expertise with a forward-thinking, sustainable ethos. Their creative use of ingredients, packaging solutions, and waste reduction measures places them at the forefront of New Zealand’s artisan food manufacturing sector.

4. Manufacturer of the Year (Supported by BNZ)

Winner: Douglas Pharmaceuticals

A global pharmaceutical powerhouse that began as a family-run business, Douglas Pharmaceuticals is now recognized as a leader in the production of high-barrier prescription drugs. Their facilities, certified by both the U.S. FDA and Australia’s TGA, reflect the highest international manufacturing standards. The company is not only delivering strong financial performance but also fostering a people-first culture and advancing pharmaceutical science.

Lifting Industry Standards and Inspiring Future Generations

Minister Penk praised all finalists and entrants for showcasing the strength and diversity of New Zealand’s manufacturing sector. From sustainably harvested timber suppliers to advanced recyclers and life-saving medical device manufacturers, the event spotlighted the critical role of manufacturing across nearly every dimension of New Zealand life.

“These businesses are led by innovative thinkers and powered by skilled, hard-working Kiwis. Their success is something we can all take pride in,” said Mr Penk. “Manufacturing will continue to play a significant role in shaping New Zealand into a world-class economy.”

He concluded by thanking all those who participated in the awards and committed to celebrating the sector again in the years ahead.

“Your dedication to building a thriving industry inspires the future generations of Kiwi makers and creators. I look forward to celebrating your achievements again at future Minister for Manufacturing Awards.”