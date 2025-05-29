Illegal Journey: The Path of Four Bangladeshi Nationals in Delhi

The crime branch has detained four Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Delhi's Narela, authorities reported on Thursday. The operation was conducted as part of an initiative to trace illegal migrants in high-risk local areas, specifically in makeshift dwellings and settlements.

On May 25, following weeks of intelligence gathering, a police team identified and detained four Bangladeshi men - Hafijul, Mominul, Shamim, and Inamul - from roadside settlements. The men, originally from Khudigram and Nakeshwari districts in Bangladesh, failed to provide any valid identification documents.

During interrogation, the detainees confessed to illegally entering India during their childhood. Although their families subsequently returned to Bangladesh, they stayed behind in India, moving between various cities to evade detection. The absence of legal ties or identification has resulted in their detention and planned deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)