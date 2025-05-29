Underage Driving Leads to Chaos in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a concerning incident of reckless driving, a 14-year-old boy crashed a car into two motorbikes in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leaving two individuals injured, police reported on Thursday.

The crash occurred near Salim Ali Sarovar around 5 pm on Wednesday as the underage driver lost control of the vehicle. He fled the scene, abandoning the car, while his father was later apprehended for allowing the minor to drive without a license, leading to charges under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The impacted motorbikers, identified as Gajanan Talekar and Sanjay Kamil, suffered injuries with Talekar sustaining a fractured leg. Additionally, the car collided with an electric pole, causing power disruptions in the area for nearly two hours, according to officials from the power department.

