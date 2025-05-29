Left Menu

Underage Driving Leads to Chaos in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 14-year-old boy's reckless driving resulted in a crash injuring two motorcyclists in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The boy fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. His father was later arrested for permitting him to drive. The crash disrupted the local power supply and caused significant property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:24 IST
Underage Driving Leads to Chaos in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident of reckless driving, a 14-year-old boy crashed a car into two motorbikes in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leaving two individuals injured, police reported on Thursday.

The crash occurred near Salim Ali Sarovar around 5 pm on Wednesday as the underage driver lost control of the vehicle. He fled the scene, abandoning the car, while his father was later apprehended for allowing the minor to drive without a license, leading to charges under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The impacted motorbikers, identified as Gajanan Talekar and Sanjay Kamil, suffered injuries with Talekar sustaining a fractured leg. Additionally, the car collided with an electric pole, causing power disruptions in the area for nearly two hours, according to officials from the power department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

