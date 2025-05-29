Left Menu

China Skips Key Asian Security Forum Amid U.S. Defence Challenges

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun will not attend the major Asian security forum this weekend, where U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will appear for the first time. Instead, China will send a lower-level delegation. U.S.-China military relations have deteriorated, with various dialogue channels suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST
China Skips Key Asian Security Forum Amid U.S. Defence Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, China's Defence Minister Dong Jun will not be attending this weekend's high-profile Asian security forum, choosing instead to send a lower-level delegation. This comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepares to make his debut at the event.

China announced that instead of Dong, an academic delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defense University will represent the country at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Attendees typically include defence ministers and senior military officials from around the world.

U.S.-China military relations have become increasingly strained, with dialogue channels established under the Biden administration reportedly halting since Trump's tenure began. Secretary Hegseth aims to outline U.S. defence policy for the Indo-Pacific and assure Asian allies of Washington's capability over Beijing's.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025