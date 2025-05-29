China Skips Key Asian Security Forum Amid U.S. Defence Challenges

In a surprising move, China's Defence Minister Dong Jun will not be attending this weekend's high-profile Asian security forum, choosing instead to send a lower-level delegation. This comes as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepares to make his debut at the event.

China announced that instead of Dong, an academic delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defense University will represent the country at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Attendees typically include defence ministers and senior military officials from around the world.

U.S.-China military relations have become increasingly strained, with dialogue channels established under the Biden administration reportedly halting since Trump's tenure began. Secretary Hegseth aims to outline U.S. defence policy for the Indo-Pacific and assure Asian allies of Washington's capability over Beijing's.