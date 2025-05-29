Top Court Welcomes New Judges in Landmark Appointment

In a significant development, three judges were appointed to the Supreme Court this Thursday, filling existing vacancies in the top judicial body. The appointments highlight the robustness of India's judicial framework and the strategic decisions undertaken by the nation's legal authorities.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court's Justice A S Chandurkar for the prestigious positions earlier this week. Their appointments were formalized following a confirmation by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The new assignments replace outgoing justices, including former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and reflect the ongoing evolution and adaptation of the judicial system to maintain its operational efficacy and jurisprudential equilibrium.