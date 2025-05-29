Left Menu

Top Court Welcomes New Judges in Landmark Appointment

Three judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court, following the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium and the announcement by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. This move fills the vacancies left by former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:38 IST
Top Court Welcomes New Judges in Landmark Appointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, three judges were appointed to the Supreme Court this Thursday, filling existing vacancies in the top judicial body. The appointments highlight the robustness of India's judicial framework and the strategic decisions undertaken by the nation's legal authorities.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court's Justice A S Chandurkar for the prestigious positions earlier this week. Their appointments were formalized following a confirmation by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The new assignments replace outgoing justices, including former Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and reflect the ongoing evolution and adaptation of the judicial system to maintain its operational efficacy and jurisprudential equilibrium.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025