Rajnath Singh Unveils Indigenous Defence Vision at CII Summit, Cites AMCA, PoK

At the Inaugural Plenary of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh delivered a sweeping address that linked India’s security strategy with its industrial advancement, placing particular emphasis on the indigenous defence ecosystem under the Make-in-India initiative. He highlighted India’s rapid strides in self-reliant defence manufacturing and strategic autonomy, with landmark references to Operation Sindoor, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, and India’s evolving approach to terrorism and geopolitical stability.

AMCA Programme: A Bold Leap in India’s Aerospace Capability

One of the highlights of the Raksha Mantri’s address was the announcement of the AMCA Execution Model, under which India will develop its first indigenously built 5th generation stealth fighter aircraft. The AMCA programme, backed by DRDO and key public sector units, will for the first time integrate private sector players into a mega defence aerospace project—signaling a transformational shift in defence manufacturing policy.

“The AMCA project is not only a key milestone in India’s defence history but a game-changing moment for the domestic aerospace sector,” Shri Singh stated. He revealed that the project envisions the development of five cutting-edge prototypes, to be followed by full-scale production.

This model promotes joint industrial capability between public and private stakeholders, providing Indian industry a significant opportunity to step into next-generation military aviation and become globally competitive in advanced defence systems.

Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of Indigenous Strength

In a pointed message about national security, Shri Rajnath Singh referred to the recently conducted Operation Sindoor, aimed at rooting out terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He credited the indigenous military capabilities developed under Make-in-India for the successful operation.

“Our forces destroyed not only terrorist launchpads but also targeted military infrastructure supporting them. This was achieved due to our growing defence autonomy. Without Make-in-India, such a bold response would not have been possible,” he asserted.

He added that India’s approach to counterterrorism has been fundamentally recalibrated. Pakistan, he said, now understands that the “business of terrorism” is unsustainable and costly. India will engage diplomatically only on issues of terrorism and PoK, marking a strategic shift in its foreign policy narrative.

PoK and National Unity: Echoes of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

In a stirring declaration, Shri Singh reaffirmed India’s sovereign claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, stating that “PoK is, was, and will always be a part of India.” Drawing a cultural analogy, he likened PoK’s situation to Shakti Singh, the estranged younger brother of Maharana Pratap, stating, “He may be on the wrong path today, but he is still my brother. He will find his way back home.”

He emphasized that the current government, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is unwavering in its resolve to achieve a unified India under the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Defence Production Growth: A Decade of Transformation

Shedding light on India’s extraordinary progress in defence manufacturing, the Raksha Mantri presented impressive statistics:

In just over a decade, India’s defence production surged from ₹43,000 crore to ₹1.46 lakh crore,

With ₹32,000 crore coming from the private sector alone.

Defence exports, once at ₹600–700 crore, have now crossed ₹24,000 crore, reaching around 100 countries.

Over 16,000 MSMEs are now actively contributing to the defence ecosystem, forming the backbone of the supply chain and generating massive employment across sectors.

These figures, he said, are a testament to the success of structural reforms, liberalised defence procurement, and indigenisation policies adopted by the government.

The Future of Warfare: AI, Cyber, Unmanned and Space-Based Systems

India’s focus is no longer limited to conventional defence systems. Shri Rajnath Singh shared that India is making notable strides in frontier defence technologies, including:

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Defence

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Space-Based Security Infrastructure

“Our defence R&D is now aligning with emerging threats and future warfare domains,” he remarked. “India is well on its way to becoming a global hub for high-precision manufacturing and strategic technology development.”

‘India First’ Approach: Industry’s Role in National Resilience

Speaking on the summit theme, “Building Trust & India First”, Shri Singh appealed to the business community to prioritise national interest over corporate profit. “If securing company interests is your karma, safeguarding national interests is your dharma,” he declared.

He urged industry leaders to act as carriers of India’s collective aspirations, working hand in hand with the government to realise the vision of a fully developed India by 2047. He asserted that a nation’s strength in today’s world is not measured only by economic parameters like GDP or FDI, but also by the confidence it inspires—both domestically and globally.

“Trust is the most valuable currency. It stems from the belief that a nation can protect its people, defend its borders, and remain resilient amid future uncertainties,” he added.

National Defence Leadership in Attendance

The summit saw the participation of the top echelons of India’s defence and industrial leadership, including:

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff

Lt. Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Chairman, DRDO

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary

Shri Sanjiv Puri, President, CII

Leading industrialists and defence innovators from across India

Defence, Development, and Determination

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh’s address at the CII Summit was a compelling narrative of India’s defence renaissance, powered by policy vision, industrial collaboration, and technological foresight. From jet fighters to geopolitics, and from exports to employment, the message was clear: India is ready to lead—not just in defending its interests, but in shaping the future of defence innovation globally.

With unwavering resolve, Shri Singh concluded by reaffirming that India’s path to becoming a global power will be built on the twin pillars of trust and self-reliance, driven by a strong, united, and visionary nation.