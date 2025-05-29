Tough Measures in Kishtwar: Detentions Under Public Safety Act

In a stringent move to curb anti-national activities, two individuals, including a terrorist overground worker, have been detained under the Public Safety Act in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. This was confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The detainees have been identified as Rustam Ali, an overground worker from Hunjala tehsil, and Arshad Hussain, a known criminal from Guryan. Warrants for their detention were issued by the Kishtwar District Magistrate, Rajesh Kumar Shravan, as a precautionary measure to maintain regional security.

The authorities gathered evidence indicating Ali's involvement in supporting terrorists by providing logistics and facilitating militant activities. Hussain has been linked to a series of criminal cases. Overall, the district has detained eight individuals as part of a broad crackdown on disruptive elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)