Youth Policy Committee Exclusion Sparks Debate

Supriya Sule, an NCP (SP) MP, has spoken out against the Maharashtra government's latest committee intended to review the youth policy, alleging that it lacks representation from young legislators, opposition members, and women. According to Sule, this committee's setup departs from Maharashtra's established tradition of inclusivity in government-related committees.

She expressed surprise that no young MLA had been appointed to this committee despite their presence in the assembly. Sule asserts that only members from the ruling alliance have a voice, with no women representatives included. She recalls her efforts from 2008-2011, which led to Maharashtra's first youth policy in 2012, noting its neglect in recent years.

Sule highlighted the involvement of Devendra Fadnavis in the 2012 committee, who now serves as the chief minister. She urged the current leadership to allow young MLAs opportunities similar to those that had been afforded to Fadnavis in the past. Sule called for immediate restructuring of the committee to ensure broader representation across political avenues.

