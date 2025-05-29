Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana': Fadnavis Dismisses Fund Diversion Claims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied claims of fund diversion from other departments for the women's scheme, Ladki Bahin Yojana. He asserted that funds were disbursed according to budgetary norms and rules stipulate reservations for SCs and STs. The scheme benefits poor women with a monthly stipend.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has swiftly dismissed allegations regarding alleged diversion of funds for the government's women-centric scheme, Ladki Bahin Yojana. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis emphasized that funds allocated to the scheme align strictly with budgetary norms.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides a monthly stipend to eligible poor women through the Tribal Affairs and Social Justice Departments. Fadnavis robustly defended the fund allocation, underlining that it adheres to rules requiring reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Despite the opposition's accusations, Fadnavis reaffirmed that the scheme falls under personal benefit programs. This clarifies its allocation under specific departments, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also clarified there are no budgetary irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

