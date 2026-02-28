Call for Detailed Investigation on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Tragic Plane Crash

In the wake of the fatal plane crash that took Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's life, Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has demanded a comprehensive investigation. She calls for all reports, including those from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), to be publicly available on a unified forum.

The preliminary report by the AAIB indicates a thorough examination of all crash-related factors is underway. Tatkare insists that multiple agencies involved should consolidate their findings for public understanding. She plans to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to advocate for this approach.

Emphasizing the significance of the accident given Pawar's stature, Tatkare draws parallels with the 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad. She urges a meticulous investigation and seeks clarity on the timeline for releasing the final detailed report.