Arrest in Horrific Crime Shocks Kaushambi

A man was taken into custody on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district following allegations of raping an eight-year-old girl, as confirmed by the local police.

Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma revealed that the girl was abducted from her village on Wednesday by Siddharth Tiwari, alias Dhanu, while she was heading to a religious ceremony.

The suspect then led the victim to an isolated area where he committed the crime, according to the officer. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Saini police station. Tiwari was arrested near the Lohanda turn trisection, police announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)