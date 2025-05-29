Karnataka Launches Anti-Communal Force in Sensitive Districts

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara unveiled the 'Anti-Communal Force' set to tackle regional communal disturbances, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga. Following a detailed structuring process, the government has sanctioned the force, targeting areas identified as communal hotspots.

The initiative restructures the existing Anti-Naxal Force, redirecting 248 positions to this new entity. This specialized task force includes a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and an Assistant Commandant, who will coordinate efforts across three districts.

With a focus on preventing communal violence, the force's responsibilities extend to intelligence gathering and creating warning systems. This development comes in the wake of recent unrest and aims to stabilize sensitive regions through dedicated vigilance and rapid response units.