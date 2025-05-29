Left Menu

Simplifying Administrative Rules: A Crucial Step for India's Innovation Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for simplified administrative rules to bolster India's innovation-driven economic growth. A meeting with ministry secretaries addressed inconsistencies affecting scientific institutions. Singh advocates uniform procedures across technology departments to streamline research and development, ultimately aiding the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:37 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh stressed the importance of simplifying administrative rules to fuel India's innovation-driven economic surge. Speaking at a key Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) meeting with various ministry secretaries, Singh highlighted 'ease of procedures' as crucial for resolving long-standing administrative issues.

Intended as a forum to address personnel-related challenges facing ministries and departments, the meeting emphasized the need for consistent recruitment rules and service conditions. Singh noted that administrative conflicts often arise from inconsistencies that affect scientific institutions engaged through various frameworks.

Singh, also serving as the Science and Technology minister, emphasized administrative clarity as the cornerstone for research and innovation development. He advocated for uniformity across science and technology departments, underscoring these reforms as vital under the government's Viksit Bharat @ 2047 initiative, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

