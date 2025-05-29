Debris in the Drain: NGT Seeks Delhi Government's Response

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded a response from the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control department concerning construction debris and sewage obstruction in the Ghazipur drain. The plea was initiated by the residents' welfare association of Savita Vihar, who allege health hazards due to blocked drain flow.

Their grievance extends to the lack of de-silting work in the drain, which exacerbates the issue. The NGT bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, addressed this in their order issued on Wednesday.

The irrigation and flood control department has been directed to file a response via affidavit. The tribunal has set the next proceedings for September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)