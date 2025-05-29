Left Menu

Debris in the Drain: NGT Seeks Delhi Government's Response

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is requesting answers from the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control department regarding debris and sewage obstruction issues in the Ghazipur drain. Residents claim the debris is causing health issues and complain that necessary de-silting work has not yet commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded a response from the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control department concerning construction debris and sewage obstruction in the Ghazipur drain. The plea was initiated by the residents' welfare association of Savita Vihar, who allege health hazards due to blocked drain flow.

Their grievance extends to the lack of de-silting work in the drain, which exacerbates the issue. The NGT bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, addressed this in their order issued on Wednesday.

The irrigation and flood control department has been directed to file a response via affidavit. The tribunal has set the next proceedings for September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

