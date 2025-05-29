Rajasthan Government Employee Under Investigation for Espionage Links

A Rajasthan government employee has been detained in Jaisalmer on charges of espionage linked to Pakistan, sparking political controversy as the BJP pointed toward his associations with a former Congress minister.

Shakur Khan, an assistant administrative officer at the district employment office, was found with phone numbers linked to Pakistan, raising suspicions. Intelligence sources report his frequent trips to Pakistan since 2011 for personal and purportedly religious reasons.

The BJP has demanded a comprehensive investigation. Party leaders allege Khan shared sensitive security information with Pakistani officials, intensifying political tensions and accusations against the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)