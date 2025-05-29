Left Menu

Operation 'Chakra V' Uncovers Major Tech Support Scam Targeting Japanese Nationals

The CBI has uncovered a major tech support scam targeting Japanese nationals, arresting six individuals and dismantling two fake call centers. These scammers posed as Microsoft and Apple representatives, defrauding victims of over JPY 2.03 crore. The operation saw close collaboration between Indian authorities, Japan's National Police Agency, and Microsoft.

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled two illegal call centers and arrested six individuals involved in defrauding Japanese nationals in a tech support scam, according to officials on Thursday.

Perpetrators posed as Microsoft and Apple representatives, scamming victims of over 2.03 crore Japanese Yen. This crackdown on cybercrime, named Operation 'Chakra V', marks a collaborative effort with Japan's National Police Agency and Microsoft, pinpointing scam operations within India.

Coordinated raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh led to the syndicate's exposure. The arrested include Ashu Singh from Delhi and others from various states, who orchestrated scams through pop-up alerts on victims' computers, masquerading as legitimate customer service entities.

