Operation 'Chakra V' Uncovers Major Tech Support Scam Targeting Japanese Nationals

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled two illegal call centers and arrested six individuals involved in defrauding Japanese nationals in a tech support scam, according to officials on Thursday.

Perpetrators posed as Microsoft and Apple representatives, scamming victims of over 2.03 crore Japanese Yen. This crackdown on cybercrime, named Operation 'Chakra V', marks a collaborative effort with Japan's National Police Agency and Microsoft, pinpointing scam operations within India.

Coordinated raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh led to the syndicate's exposure. The arrested include Ashu Singh from Delhi and others from various states, who orchestrated scams through pop-up alerts on victims' computers, masquerading as legitimate customer service entities.