Operation Sindoor: A Call for Timeliness in Defence Projects

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh raised concerns about delays in defence projects while praising Operation Sindoor as a 'national victory'. He emphasized the need for timely project completion and urged a 'whole-of-nation mission mode' to modernize the military and engage industries under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has flagged significant concerns about the prolonged delays affecting various defence acquisition projects. In a public address, he lauded Operation Sindoor as a 'national victory' and stressed the urgency of addressing project timeliness to aid the modernization of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, the Air Chief emphasized the importance of a 'whole-of-nation mission mode' to empower military operations, citing Operation Sindoor as a clear example of collective success. He also highlighted the necessity for concise timelines in defence projects, lamenting that no project has been completed on time.

The discussion underscored the trust dynamics between the armed forces and industries under the 'Make in India' initiative. Encouraging both private and public sectors towards collaborative efforts, Singh emphasized the imperative need for a strong relationship based on trust to achieve military modernization goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

