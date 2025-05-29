Dr. Jitendra Singh Leads Historic Meeting to Reform Science Administration

In a landmark move to streamline governance and boost India's research and innovation ecosystem, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, convened a first-of-its-kind joint meeting between the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and senior Secretaries from various Science and Technology (S&T) Ministries. The goal: to resolve long-pending administrative and personnel bottlenecks that have hampered the growth of scientific institutions in India.

Held in New Delhi, the high-level inter-ministerial dialogue reflected the government’s resolve to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047—an India that is self-reliant, research-driven, and globally competitive.

A Breakthrough in Administrative Synergy

Dr. Jitendra Singh described the joint meeting as a breakthrough step in advancing “Ease of Research” by promoting “Ease of Procedures.” He emphasized that India’s aspiration to become a global science and technology powerhouse must be backed by simplified, responsive, and uniform administrative processes.

“This meeting is historic in its intent and format. It brings together stakeholders across ministries, creating a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to solve real-time issues. If we want to fast-track research, we must eliminate procedural roadblocks,” he asserted.

Bridging Administrative Gaps in Science Governance

The Minister highlighted a range of administrative disparities that plague scientific institutions—from inconsistent recruitment rules and retirement policies to ambiguity around service conditions and deputation frameworks. He noted that many researchers are hired through diverse mechanisms such as international collaboration, lateral entry, and institutional partnerships, creating operational complications in aligning with general civil service norms.

“These inconsistencies affect morale and efficiency in our scientific ecosystem. We must ensure that scientists aren’t burdened by bureaucratic hurdles but are empowered through coherent governance,” Dr. Singh said.

From Rule to Role: Redefining Administrative Culture

In a powerful call to action, Dr. Singh outlined a new vision for administrative culture in scientific domains:

“We must move from rule to role, from rigidity to responsiveness, and from delay to delivery. Our focus must be on empowering the scientific workforce, not impeding them with outdated norms.”

He emphasized that the simplification of procedures is not a luxury but a necessity if India is to fuel an innovation-led economy. He also reiterated that as Minister in charge of both Science & Technology and DoPT, he is uniquely positioned to understand and reform the existing administrative paradigm from both ends.

Building a Framework for Viksit Bharat @ 2047

The meeting dovetailed with India’s broader developmental goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Singh said that administrative reforms are foundational to realizing this vision, particularly in the context of a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

He credited PM Modi for laying the groundwork for sweeping administrative modernization through initiatives such as:

The removal of over 1,600 obsolete laws

The promotion of mission-mode governance

Encouraging inter-ministerial collaboration to break silos and accelerate delivery

High-Level Representation and Unified Resolve

The meeting witnessed active participation from top leadership across India’s science and governance apparatus, including:

Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General & Secretary, CSIR

Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST)

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT)

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences

Shri Manoj Dwivedi, Additional Secretary, DoPT

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser

Other senior officials from multiple departments also contributed to the dialogue, offering sector-specific insights and pledging support to implement cross-ministerial reforms.

Resolving Issues in Real Time

In a departure from traditional bureaucratic channels, the meeting was conducted in a face-to-face, issue-based format, allowing for immediate discussion and consensus-building. Key topics discussed included:

Standardization of recruitment rules across scientific bodies

Uniform service conditions for research personnel

Clarification on retirement norms and extension policies

Career progression pathways for scientists and technologists

Streamlining inter-agency deputation procedures

Dr. Singh stated that such “real-time troubleshooting” meetings will become a recurring mechanism to tackle systemic issues and deliver efficient governance for India’s S&T institutions.

Laying the Groundwork for Future Policy Reform

Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded the meeting by reinforcing the message that India’s future lies in "ease of science and innovation", but that journey must be anchored in administrative clarity, structural simplicity, and strategic synergy.

“This initiative marks the beginning of a new era in how we govern science in India,” he declared. “Let us ensure that the next generation of Indian scientists and innovators are not encumbered by outdated systems but are uplifted by efficient, empowering, and forward-looking governance frameworks.”