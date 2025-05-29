Gauhati High Court Bomb Threat: A Hoax Unveiled

The Gauhati High Court was disrupted briefly on Thursday following a bomb threat that turned out to be a false alarm, according to local police. A threatening email had been sent to the court's official address, raising concerns of a possible explosion.

Law enforcement, after conducting an extensive search of the premises, found no explosives. 'It was a hoax,' confirmed a police officer, noting that the court's operations were not significantly affected by the scare.

This incident mirrors a previous threat from April, attributed to an unidentified group called 'Madras Tigers', which also proved to be unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)